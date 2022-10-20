Watch CBS News
Local News

Delays on Route 495 in Chelmsford due to downed power lines

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CHELMSFORD - Downed power lines forced Route 495 in Chelmsford to close for about an hour Thursday night. 

Massachusetts State Police say the power lines were across the entire highway just south of Route 3.

Northbound and southbound traffic was backed up for miles. 

Chelmsford Police said the live power line was removed from the road at about 7:45 p.m. and the highway was reopened. 

Intermittent delays are expected as National Grid works to resolve the problem. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 6:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.