Delays on Route 495 in Chelmsford due to downed power lines

CHELMSFORD - Downed power lines forced Route 495 in Chelmsford to close for about an hour Thursday night.

Massachusetts State Police say the power lines were across the entire highway just south of Route 3.

Northbound and southbound traffic was backed up for miles.

Chelmsford Police said the live power line was removed from the road at about 7:45 p.m. and the highway was reopened.

Intermittent delays are expected as National Grid works to resolve the problem.