Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead, two hurt in single car crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

PEMBROKE - A person was killed and two others were hurt in a single-car crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Tuesday morning.

The car went off the road on the southbound side near the Marshfield line around 3:45 a.m.

"Information about the deceased victim is not being released at this time," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

route3-2.jpg
The car was towed away hours after it crashed on Route 3 south in Pembroke early Tuesday morning. CBS Boston

There's no word yet on what caused the crash. All lanes of Route 3 south have been reopened. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 8:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.