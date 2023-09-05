One dead, two hurt in single car crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

PEMBROKE - A person was killed and two others were hurt in a single-car crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Tuesday morning.

The car went off the road on the southbound side near the Marshfield line around 3:45 a.m.

"Information about the deceased victim is not being released at this time," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

The car was towed away hours after it crashed on Route 3 south in Pembroke early Tuesday morning.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash. All lanes of Route 3 south have been reopened.