One dead, two hurt in single car crash on Route 3 in Pembroke
PEMBROKE - A person was killed and two others were hurt in a single-car crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Tuesday morning.
The car went off the road on the southbound side near the Marshfield line around 3:45 a.m.
"Information about the deceased victim is not being released at this time," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.
There's no word yet on what caused the crash. All lanes of Route 3 south have been reopened.
