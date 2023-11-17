Watch CBS News
Route 24 north shut down in Fall River after crash causes serious injuries

By Mike Toole

FALL RIVER - Route 24 north in Fall River was shut down for about three hours Friday morning after a crash caused "serious injuries," authorities said.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. near the exit to Airport Road and North Main Street.

There's no official word yet on how many vehicles were involved or how many people were hurt. The medical examiner was called to the scene. All lanes re-opened around 8:30 a.m.

fallriver.jpg
Massachusetts State Police shut down Route 24 north in Fall River after the crash, November 17, 2023 WPRI-TV

"Drivers who are traveling in this area on Route 24 should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution," the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a statement.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 9:04 AM EST

