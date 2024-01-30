Watch CBS News
Local News

"Road is all ice" police warn after multi-car crash on Route 146 in Sutton

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

SUTTON - Police are urging drivers to slow down after a multi-car crash on Route 146 North in Sutton Tuesday afternoon.

"Road is all ice," Sutton police posted to Facebook just after 1 p.m. "USE CAUTION."

sutton-ice.jpg
Icy conditions caused multiple crashes on Route 146 in Sutton Sutton police

It was not immediately clear how many cars were involved in the crash, or if anyone was hurt. Photos shared by police showed at least three cars in the median and another with heavy damage to the rear end.

Temperatures hovered just below 32 degrees Tuesday as pockets of freezing drizzle moved through the area, making for slippery travel. It's expected to continue warming up through Friday in the Boston area. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 2:17 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.