"Road is all ice" police warn after multi-car crash on Route 146 in Sutton

SUTTON - Police are urging drivers to slow down after a multi-car crash on Route 146 North in Sutton Tuesday afternoon.

"Road is all ice," Sutton police posted to Facebook just after 1 p.m. "USE CAUTION."

It was not immediately clear how many cars were involved in the crash, or if anyone was hurt. Photos shared by police showed at least three cars in the median and another with heavy damage to the rear end.

Temperatures hovered just below 32 degrees Tuesday as pockets of freezing drizzle moved through the area, making for slippery travel. It's expected to continue warming up through Friday in the Boston area.