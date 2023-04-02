Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 128 in Weston
WESTON - One person was rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash early Sunday morning on Route 128 in Weston.
The crash happened near Route 30 just before 5 a.m.
Weston fire officials said the car was found on its roof down an embankment on the side of the road.
The driver was the only person in the car and was taken to a Boston hospital with critical injuries. Their identity has not been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
