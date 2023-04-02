Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 128 in Weston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

WESTON - One person was rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash early Sunday morning on Route 128 in Weston.

The crash happened near Route 30 just before 5 a.m. 

Weston fire officials said the car was found on its roof down an embankment on the side of the road.

ACCIDENT WITH ENTRAPMENT at 0451hrs we were dispatched to 128 South near Rt30 for a reported Motor Vehicle Rollover down...

Posted by Weston Fire Dept on Sunday, April 2, 2023

The driver was the only person in the car and was taken to a Boston hospital with critical injuries. Their identity has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

WBZ-News Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 10:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.