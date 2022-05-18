Part of Route 1 in Saugus shut down after 2 tractor-trailers crash
SAUGUS - Part of Route 1 in Saugus was shut down after two tractor-trailers crashed early Wednesday morning.
The northbound side of the road was closed from Main Street to Walnut Street for about three hours so the trucks could be removed and a fuel spill could be cleaned up.
The road completely re-opened to traffic just before 8 a.m.
There's no word yet on what caused the crash. Massachusetts State Police said the drivers had minor injuries.
