Truck crash, fuel spill shuts down Route 1 north in Saugus

SAUGUS - Route 1 north in Saugus was shut down early Friday morning after a truck crash left a large fuel spill.

A box truck collided with a car near the Continental restaurant around 5:30 a.m. and about 70 gallons of fuel spilled. The northbound lanes between Lynn Fells Parkway and Walnut Street were closed for the cleanup.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash. No one was seriously hurt.

Traffic was being detoured off at Lynn Fells Parkway for about two hours before one lane of the road was re-opened.

There was also a crash in the traffic backup when a driver hit a State Police cruiser.

Delays were all the way back to Main Street.