Roslindale residents transform rusty bridge with two colorful murals

By WBZ-News Staff

Roslindale residents transform rusty bridge with two colorful murals
Roslindale residents transform rusty bridge with two colorful murals

ROSLINDALE - Residents in Roslindale completed a big project Sunday, turning an eyesore bridge into a work of art.

For the past two years, volunteers worked to transform the rusty bridge that was covered with graffiti. The bridge is now covered with two colorful murals. The work took 80 cans of paint, 42 volunteers and four artists to complete.

"It just took the beginning of the stone rolling and then people wanted to jump on board," said Rosy Hosking of Roslindale. "And the city was so willing to help us as well. They knew they couldn't do it alone but if we were willing to shoulder the burden and then push forward, they wanted to help us every step of the way as much as they could."

Boston pitched in too, providing new lighting and repainting parts of the bridge not covered by the murals.

First published on September 3, 2023 / 11:19 PM

