Roslindale businesses heavily damaged, driver hurt after car slams into building
ROSLINDALE – Several Roslindale businesses were evacuated Sunday morning after a car slammed into a building, leaving significant damage.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Corinth Street.
According to the Boston Fire Department, the driver was taken to an area hospital.
All businesses in the building have been evacuated over concern that the structure could collapse.
Firefighters were using a laser to monitor the building to watch for movement and they await a structural engineer.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
No further information is currently available.
