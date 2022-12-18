Watch CBS News
Local News

Roslindale businesses heavily damaged, driver hurt after car slams into building

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

ROSLINDALE – Several Roslindale businesses were evacuated Sunday morning after a car slammed into a building, leaving significant damage.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Corinth Street.

According to the Boston Fire Department, the driver was taken to an area hospital.

All businesses in the building have been evacuated over concern that the structure could collapse.

Firefighters were using a laser to monitor the building to watch for movement and they await a structural engineer.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

No further information is currently available.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 9:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.