More than a dozen people displaced after fire on Belgrade Avenue in Roslindale
ROSLINDALE - More than a dozen people are looking for a place to stay after a fire damaged their home in Roslindale.
It happened at around 12:45 a.m. at a home on Belgrade Avenue.
The flames were put out quickly and a dog was rescued from the fire. The 14 people inside were able to get out safely.
Damage to the home is estimated at $250,000. The Red Cross is now assisting those who were displaced.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.