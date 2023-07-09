Watch CBS News
More than a dozen people displaced after fire on Belgrade Avenue in Roslindale

By WBZ-News Staff

More than a dozen people displaced after fire at home in Roslindale
ROSLINDALE - More than a dozen people are looking for a place to stay after a fire damaged their home in Roslindale.

It happened at around 12:45 a.m. at a home on Belgrade Avenue.

The fire happened on July 9, 2023 on Belgrade Avenue. Boston Fire Department

The flames were put out quickly and a dog was rescued from the fire. The 14 people inside were able to get out safely.

Damage to the home is estimated at $250,000. The Red Cross is now assisting those who were displaced.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 7:46 PM

