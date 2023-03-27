Abandoned pig Rosie adopted by New Hampshire family

BOSTON — A pig who was abandoned in a Boston last year has found a forever home in New Hampshire.

In October 2022, Rosie, formerly known as Clarendon, accompanied her then-owner on a trip to Boston to visit a relative. But when her owner left to return to northern New England, the one-year-old pig didn't go with them.

Concerned for the abandoned pig's health, the relative contacted Boston Animal Control for help.

Rosie posed for pictures after being taken to her forever home on Friday by the Animal League Rescue of Boston. Animal League Rescue of Boston

Boston Animal Control connected Rosie with the Animal Rescue League, which promptly agreed to take in the baby pig.

She became a bit of a local celebrity as the ARL searched to find her forever home. A family in New Hampshire saw media reports of Rosie's search for a new home and decided to adopt her.

Rosie was brought home to New Hampshire on Friday, meeting her two new pig siblings and relishing in the excitement of her new home.

Rosie the pig met her two new pig siblings after being matched with her forever home by the ALR Boston. Animal League Rescue of Boston

"ARL has taken tremendous joy in caring for Clarendon over the past six months, she truly is an amazing pig with an infectious personality," ARL media relations manager Mike DeFina said. "It was a wonderful moment to see her welcomed into her home and we are grateful to her new family for giving her the home she truly deserves."