Rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton signs his contract with Patriots

BOSTON  -- The Patriots are inching closer to having their entire 2022 NFL Draft class signed. 

Based on his Instagram account, rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton signed his contract with New England on Thursday.

The Patriots traded up to take Thornton with the No. 50 pick in April, a move that was met with plenty of criticism at the time. Many mock drafters had Thornton slotted to get picked much later in the draft, though there were rumors that other teams were interested in taking him in the second round.

Thornton caught 10 touchdowns for Baylor as a senior in 2021, and the speedy receiver finished his four-year college career with 143 receptions for 2,242 yards and 19 touchdowns. 

With Thornton signing Thursday and New England reportedly signing first-round selection Cole Strange on Wednesday, quarterback Bailey Zappe is the only member of the Patriots' 2022 draft class that hasn't signed on the dotted line.

