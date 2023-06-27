Roofers accidentally start fire at Milford home

MILFORD - A roofing project sparked a fire at Milford home on Monday afternoon. Neighbors returning home found the streets near Willow Road blocked off and thick smoke pouring from beyond the trees.

"Chaos. Fire trucks, ambulances, police cars from all different towns really," one neighbor said.

Fire Chief Mark Nelson said the accidental fire was caused by a roofing project, sometime before four o'clock.

"We arrived and most of the roof was involved in fire. It was also in the attic," Nelson said. "Fortunately, the homeowner was taken out by the construction crew that was on site so there were no injuries."

A roofing crew accidentally started a fire on Willow Road in Milford CBS Boston

While support from surrounding towns helped fire crews rotate faster in the heat, support from neighbors and church friends was quick and caring.

"I went into that help mode. Gathering supplies, you need toiletries, pajamas, hairbrush things like that because we didn't know where she would end up tonight," said friend Debbie Deggendorf.

"She's the best neighbor and I think it's so unfortunate," said Beth Flodstrom. "She's a wonderful woman who would do anything for anybody. These are the neighbors that you want."

The homeowner's son was taken to the hospital as a precaution but is expected to be back with her soon. Meanwhile the people who live around them have already scrambled to start an online fundraiser to help.