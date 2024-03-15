Ronnies Seafood and Ice Cream in Auburn closing after 67 years

AUBURN - A popular seafood and ice cream restaurant in central Massachusetts is shutting down after nearly seven decades. Ronnies Seafood and Ice Cream made the announcement on Facebook Friday night.

"It is bittersweet that we announce that the time has come for Ronnies to close its doors," owners Rich, Dawn and Richie Lemansky said. "For 67 seasons, we have loved serving you the freshest seafood and delicious ice cream you have come to expect from us every spring."

The Route 20 business first opened in 1957 and specialized in fried clams. They also served up lobster rolls, homemade clam chowder and fish and chips.

"Local landmark" in Auburn

Ronnies, which operated seasonally from March to October, saw generations of support from loyal customers.

"Whether you came once a year, weekly or even daily, your patronage and loyalty has enabled us to become a successful, local landmark," the owners said.

The Facebook announcement was shared by hundreds Friday night.

"I've been coming here since I was a kid and now I bring my children," one person wrote on Facebook. "We absolutely loved our summer night dinners here."

Another customer called the news heartbreaking.

"I can't imagine Auburn or my summer without Ronnies," they said.

Ronnies last day in business was Sept. 17 before it closed for the season.