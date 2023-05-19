Ron DeSantis visits New Hampshire, holds roundtable in Bedford

BEDFORD, N.H. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in New Hampshire Friday, where he participated in a policy discussion roundtable with state lawmakers.

Many of those who participated in the roundtable endorsed DeSantis as the Republican candidate for president in 2024, even though he isn't officially running yet. DeSantis took a shot at the front-runner, former President Donald Trump, on Friday, saying it's "easy" to take popular positions as the front-runner and harder to "go against the grain."

Sources told CBS News DeSantis will officially launch his bid for the White House on Wednesday.

DeSantis also visited a diner in Manchester, where he was asked about his feud with Disney. "We will not change from that," said DeSantis. "They can do whatever they want...the chance off us backing down from that is zero." On Thursday, Disney announced that it would no longer build a $1 billion office complex in Florida, citing "changing business conditions."