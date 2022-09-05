4 killed in Rollinsford, New Hampshire crash
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. – Four people were killed Sunday night during a crash in New Hampshire.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Portland Ave. in the area of Toll Road in Rollinsford.
Rollinsford Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan.
The man driving the Subaru and a man who was a passenger in the Dodge were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the man driving the Dodge and another man who was a passenger in the vehicle were both transported to an area hospital and later died.
No further information on the crash is currently available.
