Watch CBS News
Local News

4 killed in Rollinsford, New Hampshire crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. – Four people were killed Sunday night during a crash in New Hampshire.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Portland Ave. in the area of Toll Road in Rollinsford.

Rollinsford Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan.

The man driving the Subaru and a man who was a passenger in the Dodge were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man driving the Dodge and another man who was a passenger in the vehicle were both transported to an area hospital and later died.

No further information on the crash is currently available. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 10:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.