4 killed in Rollinsford, New Hampshire crash

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. – Four people were killed Sunday night during a crash in New Hampshire.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Portland Ave. in the area of Toll Road in Rollinsford.

Rollinsford Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan.

The man driving the Subaru and a man who was a passenger in the Dodge were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man driving the Dodge and another man who was a passenger in the vehicle were both transported to an area hospital and later died.

No further information on the crash is currently available.