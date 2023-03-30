Roger Reddick, Jr. arrested in connection with 2000 sex assault of teen girl in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE - A Cambridge man was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.

Roger Reddick, Jr., 41, was arraigned Thursday on three counts of rape of a child with force.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says Reddick entered the victim's home in Cambridge, where he rushed to the 13-year-old victim's bed, ordered her to be quiet, and sexually assaulted her. The victim managed to escape and run out of her room, screaming for help while her assailant ran out of the house.

"This case is every parent's nightmare – a violent stranger entering your home in the middle of the night and assaulting your child in their bed," Ryan said. "When I started the Cold Case Unit, I made a commitment that we would take every opportunity to use advances in technology to proceed with previously uncharged cases. This case is a perfect example of that work and I am grateful that we are able to begin the process of holding the defendant accountable for the events of that evening."

In 2009, police were able to identify a fingerprint left on a jewelry box at the scene as belonging to Reddick but didn't have sufficient corroboration to charge him. In 2022, the Cold Case Unit began work on the case and advances in technology helped identify Reddick as the source of DNA found on a pair of men's boxer shorts that was left at the scene.