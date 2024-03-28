Roger Federer to give commencement speech at Dartmouth College

Game Day: 1-on-1 with tennis legend Roger Federer Game Day: 1-on-1 with tennis legend Roger Federer 03:34

HANOVER, N.H.- Tennis legend Roger Federer will be the commencement speaker at Dartmouth College this year, the Ivy League school in Hanover, New Hampshire announced Thursday.

"I am so excited and honored to be your commencement speaker and I hope to see you on the 'Big Green' in June," the retired 20-time grand slam champion from Switzerland said in a statement.

Federer to receive honorary degree from Dartmouth

Dartmouth President Sian Leah Beilock teased the news in a video, in which she talks to a school groundskeeper about getting the campus up to Wimbledon standards, where Federer has won eight trophies.

"The grass needs to look and play perfectly for this year's commencement speaker," Beilock said.

Federer will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters at the June 9 ceremony.

Commencement speakers announced at some Massachusetts colleges

Some colleges in Massachusetts have also made their commencement speakers known.

Harvard University announced this month that journalist and Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa will be the principal commencement speaker. Ressa had been threatened with rape, prison and death for former President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody drug war, 60 Minutes reported in 2019.

At MIT, students will hear from Noubar Afeyan, an inventor and entrepreneur who co-founded COVID vaccine maker Moderna.

And for Northeastern University's commencement ceremony at Fenway Park, pioneering astronaut and deputy NASA administrator Pam Melroy will address the new graduates.