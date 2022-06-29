Women worried Roe v. Wade decision could affect fertility treatments

Many wonder how Roe v. Wade will affect fertility treatments like IVF

BOSTON – Boston IVF is getting more than 50 calls daily from women outside of New England asking about reproductive health.

"These individuals are scared. They're scared that they're losing access," said Dr. David Ryley, reproductive health specialist.

Many are worried about what will happen to their frozen embryos and the future of in vitro fertilization after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"These individuals are worried that embryos they're going to create or perhaps have already created to overcome these issues are now in jeopardy in terms of the safety of where they're stored and how they're stored," Ryley said.

Patients nationwide are turning to states like Massachusetts where abortions and reproductive health care is protected.

"I don't think I would be a mother right now if weren't for IVF," said Rebecca Schauer, of Watertown. She is the mother of 9-month-old Lucas and she is worried for women in "trigger states" and the future of her own frozen embryos.

"But that still doesn't mean there couldn't be some type of federal ban at some point...," Schauer said. "We're actually planning on trying one of those embryos again a little bit sooner than I might have done had this not been such a hot-button issue."

Dr. Ryley said frozen embryos in Massachusetts are protected and they are expecting many more patients will travel here seeking services in the coming weeks.