Vince Wilfork, Rodney Harrison are one step closer to Pro Football Hall of Fame

FOXBORO -- A pair of Patriots legends are one step closer to Canton. Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork are both semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The duo was among the 25 modern-era semifinalists that were announced on Tuesday. This is the third time that Harrison and Wilfork have been nominated for enshrinement, and both are worthy candidates to have their busts in Canton, Ohio.

Harrison will likely go down as Bill Belichick's best free agent signing with the Patriots. He won a pair of Super Bowls during his time in New England, which spanned from 2003-2008 after a nine-year stint with the San Diego Chargers. He was a First-Team All Pro with the Patriots in 2003 and a Second-Team All Pro in 2004, and recorded eight interceptions, a pair of fumble recoveries, and nine sacks in his six seasons in New England. Harrison was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2019.

For his 16-year NFL career, Harrison finished with 34 interceptions and 30.5 sacks. Only Harrison and Ray Lewis are members of the 30-interception/30-sack club, though Harrison is the NFL's all time leader with 33 Super Bowl tackles.

He also had a knack for picking off passes in the playoffs, with his seven postseason interceptions a Patriots team record. He had a pair of picks in New England's Super Bowl XXXIX win over the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing with more catches than Philadelphia receiver Freddie Mitchell, who had called out Harrison before the game.

Wilfork was also a two-time Super Bowl champ during his career in New England, which began in 2004 after the team drafted him 21st overall out of Miami. The big nose tackle made five Pro Bowls during his 11 seasons with the Patriots, which also included First-Team All-Pro honors in 2012 and Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2007, 2010, and 2011. Wilfork is also a member of the 2000s and 2010s All-Decade Team, and a member of the Patriots 50th Anniversary Team.

Like Harrison, Wilfork also owns a red jacket from his Patriots Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2022.

The Hall of Fame selection committee will now whittle the 25 semifinals down to 15 finalists, before a final vote for next August's Class of 2024.