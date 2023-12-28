Rodney Harrison announced as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

FOXBORO -- Patriots great Rodney Harrison is another step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Harrison, who won a pair of Super Bowls during his time in New England, was announced as one of the 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

This marks the first time that Harrison has been named a finalist in his 11 years of eligibility. He was a semifinalist in each of the last three years.

A hard-hitting safety throughout his 14-year career, Harrison certainly has the resume for Canton. He racked 1,206 tackles over his 186 career games, to go along with 34 interceptions, 30.5 sacks, and 15 forced fumbles.

Harrison spent the first nine years of his career with the San Diego Chargers, which is where he earned his two Pro Bowl nods. He played in New England from 2003-08 and was an instant hit upon his arrival, giving the Patriots' defense a real heavy hitter in the middle of the field and earning First Team All-Pro honors in his first season with the team. He also won Second Team All-Pro honors in 2004.

The Patriots won back-to-back Super Bowls in Harrison's first two seasons on the team, and he was a massive part of both. Harrison had two interceptions in New England's Super Bowl XXXIX win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and four total in that postseason run. Overall, he picked off seven passes in his nine playoff games with the Patriots.

Harrison was named a member of the Patriots All-2000s team and franchise's 50th anniversary team. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2019.

Harrison will find out if he'll get a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Feb. 8, when the Class of 2024 will be announced as part of the Super Bowl LVIII festivities in Las Vegas.

Here is the full list of Hall of Fame finalists that were announced Wednesday:

CB Eric Allen

OL Willie Anderson

TE Antonio Gates

DE Julius Peppers

KR Devin Hester

WR Torry Holt

WR Andre Johnson

DE Jared Allen

LB Patrick Willis

RB Fred Taylor

DE Dwight Freeney

S Darren Woodson

OL Jahri Evans

Former Patriots nose tackle Vince Wilfork was not named a finalist on Wednesday.