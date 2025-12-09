A Grammy-nominated musician was struck and killed by a driver with more than 100 arrests and dozens of traffic violations in Rhode Island, police said.

Roderick Macleod, 70, was a member of the band Roomful of Blues in the 1980s and received a Grammy nomination for his work with them. He was inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2014, according to local media reports.

Macleod was walking his dogs when he was hit by a car on Saturday, the Hopkinton Police Department said in a news release. The alleged driver was identified by police as as Shannon Godbout. She was 41, CBS Boston reported, and was driving recklessly.

Godbout was allegedly traveling eastbound when she left her lane and struck several objects, including two telephone poles, police said, and Macleod was walking his dogs on the shoulder of the road when he was hit. Photos from the scene show a black vehicle with a destroyed pole.

The scene of a crash that left Grammy-nominated musician Roderick MacLeod dead. Hopkinton Police Department

After Macleod was struck, he was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. Macleod's dog survived the crash and ran home, according to local media.

Godbout was allegedly "in possession of numerous illegal narcotics and packaging materials commonly associated with drug distribution," police said. She was arrested at the scene and taken to an area hospital. She has been charged with driving as to endanger, resulting in death, and possession of narcotics with intent to distribute. She may face additional charges, police said, and remained in custody at the hospital of Monday.

Police did not detail Godbout's previous arrests, but said eight were from the Hopkinton Police Department. Eighty-two court warrants have been issued for her, police said, and she has received 40 traffic citations. She may face more charges as the investigation into the crash continues, police said.