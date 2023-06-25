Watch CBS News
Lawsuit claims golfer was cheated out of winning a car after sinking hole-in-one

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ROCKPORT - An Essex man is suing the Rockport Golf Club and a car dealership, claiming he's been cheated out of a prize after he made a hole-in-one.

Last August, Dan Fialho played in the Caleigh Harrison Scholarship Annual Golf Tournament at the Rockport Golf Club.

He says he sunk a hole-in-one and won a car. But according to the dealership providing the vehicle, Fialho's hole-in-one wasn't done from the right tee.

In the lawsuit, Fiahlo says the shot was celebrated by the club and pictures were taken to mark the occasion. But when he went to claim his prize, he was turned away.

The lawsuit seeks damages, interest, costs and attorney's fees. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

First published on June 24, 2023 / 10:45 PM

