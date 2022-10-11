Rockland school custodian on leave after allegedly trying to meet with 15-year-old girl

ROCKLAND -- A custodian at the John W. Rogers Middle School in Rockland was placed on leave after East Bridgewater Police said he wanted to have sex with a teenage girl.

According to police, 58-year-old Peter Tolan was using a social media app to chat with an officer who was posing as a 15-year-old.

Investigators said Tolan sent sexually explicit messages and planned to meet with the person he thought was the teen. Officers arrested him when he arrived.

He is now charged with enticement of a child under 16.