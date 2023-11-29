Video shows bumbling burglar slip, struggle to steal cigarettes from Maine store

ROCKLAND, Maine - A klutzy thief was caught on camera trying and largely failing to steal cigarettes from a Maine store Tuesday night.

The Rockland Police Department shared video - set to the "Benny Hill" theme music - of the bumbling burglar trying to stuff cartons of cigarettes into a small plastic bag at the Maine Smoke Shop on Park Street. In the process, the thief spills well over a dozen cartons on the floor and even slips on one before running away.

"Couldn't even stuff anything in the bag," one commenter on Facebook said.

"Call him the Marlboro man," another wrote.

The burglar probably could have gotten away with more if not for their clumsiness, police suggested.

"Thankfully the alarm, quick response by law enforcement and the suspects own lack of coordination, limited the loss of product, though a significant amount of damage was done," police said.

Police say that despite their musical addition, "this is very much NOT a joking matter." The department said they had the store's consent to do so and added "sometimes humor is the best way to bring light to an otherwise very sad and upsetting situation."

Officers are seeking more video surveillance to identify the burglar and are asking anyone with information to contact police.