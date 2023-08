ROCKLAND – A water main break in Rockland caused a sinkhole that swallowed the front of a passing car.

It happened Tuesday morning on Weymouth Street near Goldfish Swim School.

A car into a sinkhole in Rockland. Adam Beeka

A car could be seen with its front end in the sinkhole and one of its rear wheels teetering off the ground.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.