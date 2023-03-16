New England could catch glimpse of NASA Wallops Electron rocket launch
BOSTON - Keep an eye to the sky Thursday evening, New England. The region might just get a glimpse of a rocket launch out of Virginia.
Rocket Lab is set to launch its 59-foot-tall Electron rocket from NASA's Wallops facility at 6 p.m. They say the weather there is 95% favorable for the two-hour launch window.
"There are very cool to see, if we get some breaks in the clouds," WBZ-TV chief meteorologist Eric Fisher says.
If conditions are good enough, Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire should see the rocket heading for space about 2 minutes to 2-and-a-half minutes after launch.
Thursday's launch supports satellite manufacturer and Earth observation company Capella Space, NASA says.
