Rock thrown through window with pro-Israel sign in Newton

NEWTON - A rock was thrown through the window of a home that had pro-Israel signs. It's the latest act of antisemitic vandalism in the city.

"It went through the double pane window, hit the frame, went through the chair, the backing of the chair," said Nina Teperow Levy.

The rock still sits on their living room floor. It was thrown hard enough to fly through the window and the back of a chair. Glass shattered all over the place.

A rock was thrown through a window in Newton that had a "Stand With Israel" sign displayed CBS Boston

Tsion and Nina levy had been out of town the last two weeks visiting their daughters. While they were gone, they saw news articles about seven other acts of vandalism against pro-Israel homes never thinking there's had also been hit.

"It's a sick feeling. You feel unsafe. You feel why did it happen to me?" Tsion Levy said.

Like so many others who live in Newton, the couple has family in Israel. "The sign for us is family. And we are supporting our family," Nina said.

Earlier this week, WBZ reported on the defacing of posters featuring the names and faces of hostages being held in Gaza. Police said they were investigating it as a hate crime, as well as six other incidents at the time.

A rock thrown through a window in Newton CBS Boston

"We are investigating these as hate crimes," said Newton police Lt. Amanda Henrickson. "We are putting our full resources behind our detectives as well as members of the community services bureau."

What happened to the Levys makes incident number eight in the span of a month in Newton. The couple, who's lived here for decades, wants accountability.

"It was one of the safest cities before and now it's escalating to hate crimes," Nina said.

"The authorities and the government has a responsibility here to protect the people and they have to be aware that this is really serious," Tsion said.

The couple has decided to keep the "Stand With Israel" sign in their window. They have a Ring camera but it did not capture who threw the rock. The window will cost thousands of dollars to replace.