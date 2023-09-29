Watch CBS News
Rochester Library Board of Trustees votes to remove Little Free Diversity Library

ROCHESTER - The Rochester Library Board of Trustees has voted to remove the Little Free Diversity Library.

The mini-library was installed in June by the group Tri-Town Against Racism. It featured children's books containing diverse characters.

The library caused controversy in town, with some people calling it "offensive." Others said it was unnecessary to have it right outside the public library.

The library board voted Thursday night to to remove it. The town will now decide when that will happen.

