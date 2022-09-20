Robert Williams undergoing knee procedure, will potentially miss start of regular season
BOSTON -- The repair work on Robert Williams' knee continues.
After undergoing surgery for meniscus repair last spring, Williams is undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his knee this week, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski reported that Williams' recovery time is expected to be four to six weeks, and that Williams is unlikely to miss much -- if any -- time during the regular season.
The 24-year-old Williams suffered his knee injury in late March last season. But he underwent surgery and returned to the team in its first-round series against Brooklyn. Williams played in the final two games of that sweep and the first three games of the second-round series vs. Milwaukee. He was inactive for Games 4-6 vs. Milwaukee, and his services weren't needed in Game 7. From that point on, he played in 12 of the Celtics' 13 playoff games, averaging over 30 minutes per game in the final four games of the NBA Finals.
Williams is signed through the 2025-26 season. The Celtics' regular season begins on Oct. 18, at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.
