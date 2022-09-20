Robert Williams undergoing knee procedure, will potentially miss start of regular season

BOSTON -- The repair work on Robert Williams' knee continues.

After undergoing surgery for meniscus repair last spring, Williams is undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his knee this week, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported that Williams' recovery time is expected to be four to six weeks, and that Williams is unlikely to miss much -- if any -- time during the regular season.

Robert Williams’ procedure will keep him minimally out of the Celtics training camp and preseason, but the clean up on his left knee is expected to have him back in the lineup early in the regular season, sources said. https://t.co/rG1JN3kOdz pic.twitter.com/our8tdzRB1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 20, 2022

The 24-year-old Williams suffered his knee injury in late March last season. But he underwent surgery and returned to the team in its first-round series against Brooklyn. Williams played in the final two games of that sweep and the first three games of the second-round series vs. Milwaukee. He was inactive for Games 4-6 vs. Milwaukee, and his services weren't needed in Game 7. From that point on, he played in 12 of the Celtics' 13 playoff games, averaging over 30 minutes per game in the final four games of the NBA Finals.

Williams is signed through the 2025-26 season. The Celtics' regular season begins on Oct. 18, at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.