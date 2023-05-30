Robert Williams was reportedly throwing up during Celtics' Game 7 loss

Will Celtics keep Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum together after another playoff letdown?

BOSTON -- Everybody watching Game 7 between the Celtics and Heat knew that Jayson Tatum was playing through an injury, but one of Tatum's teammates was quietly working through an ailment of his own.

According to Shams Charania, Celtics center Robert Williams was dealing with a stomach virus during the game, leading to him having to vomit midgame.

"I'm told that Robert Williams was throwing up during the game," Charania said. "He only played 14 minutes last night, he was coming in and coming out of the game. When he would come out, he would throw up. He was dealing with a stomach virus, a stomach bug that he played through."

Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the details behind another Celtics' health matter. pic.twitter.com/AFkMW0UFlD — Stadium (@Stadium) May 30, 2023

Williams was effective during his time on the court, hitting four of his five field-goal attempts while pulling down six rebounds -- including three on the offensive end. He also blocked a shot and picked up an assist. But he played just 14 minutes, his second-lowest total this postseason.

His limited use was curious during the course of the game, but the illness would certainly help explain it.