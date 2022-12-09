Robert Williams may return to Celtics lineup Saturday vs. Warriors

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics have enjoyed loads of success to start the season, and they've done so despite missing a game-changing defensive presence in Robert Williams. From everything that was said after Boston's practice in California on Friday, they may not be missing Williams for much longer.

Williams was set to return from his late-September knee surgery around Christmas, but the Boston big man threw out plenty of hints that a return is much closer after Friday's practice. "Day to day" has been his go-to response when asked about his status, but on Friday, he hinted that he could be back when the Celtics take on the L.A. Clippers on Monday.

Then he hinted that maybe, just maybe, he'd be back in the Boston lineup for Saturday's NBA Finals rematch against the Golden State Warriors. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla couldn't help but crack a smile when asked about that potential on Friday.

Joe Mazzulla also couldn’t hold back a a smile when asked about Rob playing vs Warriors. Certainly sounds like if there are no setbacks he’ll be on the court against Golden State. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) December 9, 2022

Rob Williams says he’s day to day … but doesn’t rule out tomorrow vs Warriors. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) December 9, 2022

That's right. The Celtics are telling us there's a chance that Williams is back to blocking shots and terrifying opposing offenses as soon as tomorrow night. Good luck to the rest of the NBA if that happens.

The Celtics will likely let Williams work his way back slowly, and he'll probably be treated to nights off here and there throughout the season in hopes of preserving him for the playoffs. But getting Williams back will just make the best (and the deepest) team in the NBA even stronger.

While the Celtics have not been a dominant defensive team without Williams, they've greatly improved in that area over the last few weeks. Boston owns the top-rated defense over the last 10 games, and is back in the Top 10 in defensive efficiency.

Those numbers should only improve when Williams returns to the mix.