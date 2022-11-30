Robert Williams runs floor -- and blocks shots -- during Celtics scrimmages

BOSTON -- Celtics fans have had plenty to be excited about this season, with the team possessing the NBA's best offense and best record at 17-4. But a little more excitement came out of the Auerbach Center on Wednesday.

The Celtics have gotten off to their ridiculously great start despite the roster not being 100 percent. Missing from the equation is center Robert Williams, which explains why the Celtics haven't been the best defensive team to start the year. (They have more than made up for it on the offensive end though, leading the league with 121.8 points per night and with a plus-8.3 point differential.)

Williams is still on the road back from his late-September knee surgery, and he took a big step last week when he took part in some 3-on-3 work during practice. On Wednesday, he took another big step -- or rather, several big steps.

Williams was out there taking part in team scrimmages on Wednesday, getting up and down the floor and, obviously, swatting away shots.

Rob Williams blocking shots scrimmaging at Celtics shootaround pic.twitter.com/XSSlRvYMTL — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) November 30, 2022

That's the good stuff right there. It should only be a matter of time until he's sending basketballs into the crowd at an NBA arena near you.

Blocking guys in practice is much different than rejecting shots in an NBA game, but Williams appears to be inching closer to a return. He was given an 8-to-12 week timeframe after his arthroscopic surgery ahead of training camp, and we are quickly approaching that window. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski even had a report last week that Williams could be back by Christmas.

Everyone would love to see Williams back in action and doing his thing on an NBA floor. But with the Celtics on such a heater to start the season, the team is in no rush to bring back their defensive gamechanger. Still, with every clip of Williams emphatically blocking shots, the anticipation for the Timelord's return will just keep growing.