2 killed, including teenager, in crash involving dirt bike on Marion Road in Wareham

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

WAREHAM - Two people, including a teenager, are dead after a crash involving a dirt bike in Wareham.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday on Marion Road. Police said the two victims were found unresponsive in the roadway. They were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The victims were identified as 17-year-old Robert Stalker and 20-year-old Brady Petrucci.

Police said the bike struck an SUV that was taking a left from Marion Road.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 4:27 PM

