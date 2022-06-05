Watch CBS News
Robert Parish proud Celtics are back in NBA Finals

By Paul Burton

/ CBS Boston

NATICK – Celtic pride is bubbling across New England. There was a pep rally in Natick Saturday, and "The Chief" was there. 

Fans are living the dream and relishing the past, visiting with Celtics great Robert Parish at Dick's Sporting Goods. He greeted fans and signed autographs.

"He's a legend," said Stephanie McIntyre. "He's a part of history so it's one of those things that you treasure."

Parish played 14 seasons with the Celtics, winning three NBA Championships, alongside Larry Bird and Kevin McHale.

"It makes you feel proud, and when you walk into the Garden you look up and you can say hey, I am part of some of those banners up there," Parish said.

He is happy to see his team back in the NBA Finals.

"They got a chance to do something special," Parish said. "To be part of the legendary rich history of the Celtics. So, I am definitely cheering for them and wishing them the very best."

He predicts the Celtics will beat the Warriors in seven games. "I think it's going to be a long grueling series," Parish said.

The Celtics lead the Warriors 1-0 in the series. Game 2 is Sunday night in San Francisco.  

