Robert Kraft receives Ron Burton Humanitarian Award

FOXBORO - At Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Thursday evening, it was actually Robert Kraft who was the guest of honor. The Patriots owner was selected to receive the Ron Burton Humanitarian Award - celebrating Kraft's generous spirit and commitment to community.

Much of Kraft's character and the causes close to his heart, align with the mission of the Ron Burton Training Village.

"It's really educating the whole person. Every aspect of what it is to be a person. A kind, loving person, humble, peaceful. These are all things that are camp values," explained Abraham Medeiros.

Medeiros is the son of hardworking Brazilian immigrants. They had little formal education, but this program-this chance - launched their son to the life they dreamed for him.

"There was a time I didn't think I'd get here," he said.

Catholic Memorial. Stonehill College. And now Human Resources at Harvard Law.

"I'm sure that little boy would be looking and smiling," he added proudly.

Being in Kraft's company, and hearing what Abraham did with his chance - powerful motivation for these friends from Brockton who are still building their own foundations for the future.

"How to push myself and be able to do things I didn't think I could do before," said Fontbonne senior Cecilie Elie, on her way to Stonehill to study political science.

"We're all struggling in some sort of way. We're all battling our own conflicts. Being exposed, having a way out. It prepares you for your life," said Catholic Memorial junior Jayden Pean.