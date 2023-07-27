Robert Kraft named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

FOXBORO -- Robert Kraft is another step closer to the Hall of Fame. The Patriots owner was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 on Thursday.

Kraft is one of 12 finalists in the Coach/Contributor category. He'll find out if he will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio when this year's class is announced the weekend of Super Bowl LVIII. The Class of 2024 will be enshrined next summer.

The other semifinalists in the coach/contributor category this year are Tom Coughlin, Robert Craig, Frank "Bucko" Kilroy (who was an executive in New England from 1971-2007), Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

The 82-year-old Kraft was also a finalist last year, but former Cardinals and Chargers head coach Don Coryell was selected for induction in the Coach/Contributor category.

A native of Brookline, Kraft grew up a Patriots fan and bought the franchise in 1994. The Patriots have been one of the most successful franchises since he purchased the team, winning six Super Bowls.