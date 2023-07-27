Watch CBS News
Sports

Robert Kraft named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Bill Belichick discusses relationship with Mac Jones on Day 2 of Patriots training camp
Bill Belichick discusses relationship with Mac Jones on Day 2 of Patriots training camp 01:22

FOXBORO -- Robert Kraft is another step closer to the Hall of Fame. The Patriots owner was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 on Thursday. 

Kraft is one of 12 finalists in the Coach/Contributor category. He'll find out if he will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio when this year's class is announced the weekend of Super Bowl LVIII. The Class of 2024 will be enshrined next summer.

The other semifinalists in the coach/contributor category this year are Tom Coughlin, Robert Craig, Frank "Bucko" Kilroy (who was an executive in New England from 1971-2007), Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten. 

The 82-year-old Kraft was also a finalist last year, but former Cardinals and Chargers head coach Don Coryell was selected for induction in the Coach/Contributor category.

A native of Brookline, Kraft grew up a Patriots fan and bought the franchise in 1994. The Patriots have been one of the most successful franchises since he purchased the team, winning six Super Bowls.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 1:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.