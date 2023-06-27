Robert Kraft only wants one thing from 2023 Patriots: "Number seven"

FOXBORO -- Robert Kraft was all smiles on Tuesday, as he opened the doors to the Patriots' training facility for "Merch Madness." The event involved Fanatics giving away thousands upon thousands of pieces of merchandise to kids from local Boys & Girls Clubs.

"It gives me what I call psychic income," the Patriots owner and CEO said of seeing the kids get handed all of that swag. "It makes me feel so good."

Kraft took some time to speak to the media alongside Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. And while the conversation was heavily focused on the day's events, it was only a matter of time before Kraft fielded at least one question on his thoughts on the state of his football team.

"I'm really excited for this upcoming season and training camp," Kraft said. "I think we've had a great offseason, and I like our draft. We're probably playing in the toughest division in football. But I love our team."

At that point, Rubin stepped in to say that he knows that Kraft won't be satisfied if one thing doesn't happen, before asking what that one thing would be.

"Number seven," Kraft replied.

That would, of course, mean Super Bowl No. 7, with the Patriots having won six from 2001-18. The Patriots have failed to win a single playoff game since that last Super Bowl victory, and they figure to be long shots to have a chance at taking home a Lombardi this coming season. Nevertheless, the goal in Foxboro clearly remains the same as it's always been.