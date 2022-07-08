Robert Kraft named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

BOSTON -- Robert Kraft may soon get his day in Canton.

The longtime Patriots owner was nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor, and he is among 29 semifinalists for enshrinement in 2023.

Voters will whittle those 29 semifinalists down to 12 finalists, and the result of that vote will be announced on July 27.

Kraft purchased the Patriots in 1994. The team had played in one Super Bowl to that point, losing in blowout fashion at the end of the 1985 season. Since Kraft's purchase, the team has played in 10 Super Bowls, winning six of them.

The team had only made the playoffs six times from 1960-93, but has made the postseason 22 times during Kraft's ownership. The team was 4-6 in the playoffs prior to Kraft's arrival but has gone 33-15 in the playoff since.

Kraft has also been immense in generating revenue for the league through its network TV deals, and he was largely credited with being the bridge between management and players that helped end the lockout in 2011.

There are 15 team owners currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Most recently, Jerry Jones was inducted in 2017.

The other semifinalists in the contributors category with Kraft are Bud Adams, Roone Arledge, C.O. Brocato, Don Coryell, Otho Davis, Ralph Hay, Mike Holmgren, Frank "Bucko" Kilroy, Eddie Kotal, Rich McKay, John McVay, Art Modell, Clint Murchison Jr., Buddy Parker, Carl Peterson, Dan Reeves, Lee Remmel, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Jerry Seeman, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Seymour Siwoff, Amy Trask, Jim Tunney, Jack Vainisi, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

Former Patriots wide receiver Stanley Morgan, who's still the all-time franchise leader in receiving yards by a country mile, is also one of the 25 semifinalists for players.