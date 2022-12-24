Robert Kraft invites Jerry Edmond -- the Patriots fan who was heckled in Las Vegas -- into his suite for Pats-Bengals

FOXBORO -- When Robert Kraft saw the video of Patriots fan Jerry Edmond keeping his cool while being heckled in Las Vegas last weekend, he knew that he had to get Edmond to Saturday's home game against the Bengals. But Kraft had another surprise waiting for Edmond on Christmas Eve.

Kraft greeted Edmond inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the Week 16 matchup, and praised him for the way that he handled an unruly Raiders fan after New England's devastating Week 15 loss at Allegiant Stadium. While that fan got into Edmond's face to celebrate the last-second Raiders win, Edmond stood and took it, never responding to the fan.

"What you did was so classy, and you represent what our whole franchise is about," Kraft told Edmond on Saturday.

With that, Kraft presented Edmond with a customized Patriots jersey. But Edmond knew that was coming. Kraft's next gift was unexpected -- and very welcome.

"I got another [surprise]. It's kind of cold, how about if you come to our suite and watch the game there?," Kraft asked.

You represent us ❤️💙



Edmond was happy to accept that invite. And who wouldn't, with game-time temperatures in the teens and feel-like temps even colder.

Edmond also got to go on the field for pre-game warmups, checking out all the action alongside Kraft.

Last week was Edmond's first-ever Patriots game. Hopefully his second goes a lot better. But no matter the outcome on Saturday, it's great to see an incredible Patriots fan get rewarded by the team's owner.