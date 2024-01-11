Robert Kraft asked for his opinion on the Belichick or Brady debate: "They're both the best"

FOXBORO -- Tom Brady or Bill Belichick? Who had the bigger hand in the dynastic run of the New England Patriots?

It's a debate that has raged on since Brady left New England and went on to add another Super Bowl ring to his collection. With Brady hoisting a Lombardi for the Buccaneers after leaving the Patriots, and Belichick struggling in the post-Brady era, many have sided with the quarterback in the debate.

It's hard not to, considering players are the ones making the plays on the field. And boy did Tom Brady make a lot of gigantic plays on the field for the Patriots, both on the game's biggest stage and in getting the Patriots to that point.

But come on, Belichick had a pretty big hand in those Super Bowl victories, too. Without Belichick bringing his defensive genius to New England and establishing a new culture upon his arrival -- not to mention his decision to stick with Brady after Drew Bledsoe was cleared to return in 2001 -- it's fair to say that none of those Super Bowl parades would have happened. At least not six of them.

On Thursday, after Belichick and the Patriots agreed to mutually part ways after 24 (mostly) glorious seasons together, team owner Robert Kraft was asked for his opinion on the matter.

"How much in your eyes was it Tom Brady and Bill Belichick when it comes to everything that has been accomplished the last 24 seasons?" WBZ-TV's Dan Roche asked Kraft.

Like a father being asked to pick a favorite son, Kraft divvied up the credit. Football is, after all, a team sport.

"You know, that's not the first time I've heard that question. Why I love the NFL and why I think it's great for young people to play [football], it's a great lesson in life because I don't think there is anything else, any other sport or any other experience, that's as team-based and collective-based as football," he said.

"I don't think either one of those two would have accomplish what they accomplished if they weren't together," said Kraft. "I think they are both the best at their professions and we were lucky to have them together for two decades."

It's hard to argue with that logic. In the end, just enjoy the fact that two GOATs shared the sideline in New England, resulting in those six Super Bowl banners hanging in Gillette Stadium.