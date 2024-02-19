Watch CBS News
Police arrest man in connection to attempted armed robbery, searching for second suspect

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

SWANSEA - Police have arrested one person and are searching for another in connection to an attempted armed robbery of a money courier.

It happened around 12:50 on Monday on Route 118.

Police say that two men attempted to hold up the courier who was making a delivery at a Swansea bank. But the courier fired two gun shots at the robbers, who took off in a U-Haul. 

The U-Haul was later found on fire and abandoned.

vo-robbery-outside-swansea-bank-transfer-frame-522.jpg
Police investigate the abandoned U-Haul off of Route 188. WPRI

The suspects fled into Rhode Island before the driver was arrested.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Giovany Fouyolle of Randolph.

Police are asking that if anyone knows anything to please call 

Riley Rourke

First published on February 19, 2024 / 11:22 PM EST

