Police arrest man in connection to attempted armed robbery, searching for second suspect

Swansea police searching for second suspect in attempted armed robbery of money courier

Swansea police searching for second suspect in attempted armed robbery of money courier

Swansea police searching for second suspect in attempted armed robbery of money courier

SWANSEA - Police have arrested one person and are searching for another in connection to an attempted armed robbery of a money courier.

It happened around 12:50 on Monday on Route 118.

Police say that two men attempted to hold up the courier who was making a delivery at a Swansea bank. But the courier fired two gun shots at the robbers, who took off in a U-Haul.

The U-Haul was later found on fire and abandoned.

Police investigate the abandoned U-Haul off of Route 188. WPRI

The suspects fled into Rhode Island before the driver was arrested.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Giovany Fouyolle of Randolph.

Police are asking that if anyone knows anything to please call