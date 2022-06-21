Rob Gronkowski retiring from NFL for second time

BOSTON -- Once again, Rob Gronkowski is retiring from the game of football.

After an offseason where he stated that he wasn't sure what his football future would hold, the 33-year-old tight end has decided on retirement.

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," Gronkowski wrote on Instagram. "The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well."

While Gronkowski's retirement message was quite direct, his agent -- Drew Rosenhaus -- stated that the door cannot be closed on his career.

"This is just my opinion but I wouldn't be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season," Rosenhaus told Schefter.

Gronkowski retired from the NFL in 2019, after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, who drafted him with the 42nd overall pick in 2010. He came out of retirement after one season and was traded to the Buccaneers, where he reunited with Tom Brady and won a Super Bowl together in 2020, with Gronkowski catching two touchdowns in that Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs. Gronkowski signed a one-year deal to play in 2021.

Gronkowski caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns last year. He'll retire having caught -- in the regular season and postseason combined -- 719 passes for 10,675 yards and 107 touchdowns. He was a First Team All-Pro four times, a Pro Bowler five times, and a four-time Super Bowl champion.

Gronkowski will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027 ... provided he doesn't come out of retirement once again.