We're already hearing about a potential Rob Gronkowski comeback

BOSTON -- Rob Gronkowski has retired from football for a second time. And if a certain someone comes calling during the regular season, it sounds like Rob Gronkowski would consider unretiring from football for a second time.

That certain someone is, obviously, Tom Brady, who also retired and then un-retired earlier this offseason.

Gronkowski announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, following an 11-year career in which he won four Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While he wore two different uniforms, Gronkowski always had the same quarterback in his two football homes.

And if Brady gives Gronkowski a recruitment call at some point, there is a good chance that Gronk will oblige. At least that is how Gronkowski's agent -- Drew Rosenhaus -- feels about the situation.

"It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call," Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "This is just my opinion but I wouldn't be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season."

It look less than 10 minutes of Gronk's announcement for comeback speculation to begin. Chalk up another record for the future Hall of Famer.

Brady was retired for 40 days over the offseason, but Gronkowski should be able to top that if he comes back. Chances are the 33-year-old will want to miss training camp and the preseason during his "retirement."