Rob Gronkowski helps present cars to Army and Navy families at Faneuil Hall
BOSTON - Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski was on hand at Faneuil Hall Friday to help gift cars to an Army family and Navy family ahead of Saturday's Army-Navy football game.
The cars were presented by the USAA, who are sponsoring Saturday's game. The recipients, Army Sgt. Robert Trevino and Navy Petty Officer Kyle Kohlgraf, were nominated by nonprofits to received the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides, cars that were donated and repaired for those in need.
Trevino was paralyzed in a car crash and received a truck specially modified to fit his needs.
Gronkowski said seeing the smiles on the veterans' faces is what it's all about.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.