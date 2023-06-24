Driver wanted in road rage hit-and-run incident at Rite Aid in Salem, New Hampshire
SALEM, N.H. - The driver of a pickup truck is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Salem, New Hampshire that police said was the result of road rage.
It happened at around 11 a.m. Friday at the Rite Aid on Route 28. Police said a female pedestrian was dragged by the suspect and suffered injuries. The extent of her injuries are unknown.
Police are looking for a light blue Chevy Silverado pickup truck with New Hampshire, possibly veteran, license plates. There's a yellow "LineX" sticker in the rear window.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Markey at 603-893-1911.
