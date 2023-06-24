Watch CBS News
Driver wanted in road rage hit-and-run incident at Rite Aid in Salem, New Hampshire

By WBZ-News Staff

SALEM, N.H. - The driver of a pickup truck is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Salem, New Hampshire that police said was the result of road rage.

It happened at around 11 a.m. Friday at the Rite Aid on Route 28. Police said a female pedestrian was dragged by the suspect and suffered injuries. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

Police said the hit-and-run was the result of road rage at the Rite Aid on Route 28. Salem, NH Police Department

Police are looking for a light blue Chevy Silverado pickup truck with New Hampshire, possibly veteran, license plates. There's a yellow "LineX" sticker in the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Markey at 603-893-1911.

June 24, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

