Police: NH pair charged with 'road racing' at about 130 mph on I-93

LONDONDERRY, N.H. - Two young men from New Hampshire are facing multiple charges, including "road racing," after police say they were clocked going about 130 mph on I-93 South over the weekend.

New Hampshire State Police said a trooper saw the race between a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 unfold at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

"Both vehicles entered onto I-93 South and began to drive side by side," police said. "The BMW and Infiniti simultaneously accelerated and commenced racing."

The Infiniti reached speeds of 131 mph and the BMW was clocked at 128 mph, police said. They were in a 65 mph zone at the time.

Nickolas Quintal and Wyatt Adams New Hampshire State Police

Three troopers worked to stop the drivers. The Infinity driver was identified as 20-year-old Nickolas Quintal from Hooksett. He's also charged with endangering the welfare of a child (passenger), reckless operation and negligent driving.

Police also charged the 18-year-old BMW driver, Wyatt Adams from Derry, with reckless operation and negligent driving.

The two were arrested and then released on bail on their own recognizance. They are due in Derry Circuit Court at a later date.