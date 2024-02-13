Pod of endangered right whales spotted in Cape Cod Bay

Scientist using love of whales to make a difference off New England coast

Scientist using love of whales to make a difference off New England coast

BOSTON - There's been another sighting of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales off Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Environmental Police said a patrol boat spotted a pod of the whales in Cape Cod Bay on Monday. The agency says their boats are helping scientists "by tracking the locations of the migrating whales as they arrive in the waters of the Commonwealth."

Patrol boats will track whales over the next two months and make sure other boaters follow speed and distance restrictions related to the endangered species.

Right whale sightings in Cape Cod Bay

The first right whale sightings of the season in Cape Cod Bay happened in January. Scientists with the Center for Coastal studies saw between four and seven whales off Provincetown. Two were seen feeding near the Wood End lighthouse.

There are estimated to be fewer than 360 right whales left in the world. Entanglement in fishing gear and boat strikes have caused dozens of injuries and even deaths for the whale population, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The waters to the east of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine are designated a "critical habitat" for right whales. They feed and mate in the northeast, and travel about 1,000 miles south to give birth in calving grounds off the southeastern coast of the U.S.