44-year-old Rich Hill returns to Red Sox, appears in MLB game for 20th straight season

BOSTON -- Age is just a number for Rich Hill, and the 44-year-old Red Sox lefty added another number to his MLB résumé on Thursday night. With a scoreless appearance out of the Boston bullpen, Hill is now the only player to appear in a Major League Baseball game in each of the last 20 seasons.

Hill, who had been coaching his son's Little League team this summer before signing a Minor League deal with the Red Sox, didn't miss a beat in his return to the majors. He relieved starter Kutter Crawford in the top of the seventh at Fenway Park, and promptly struck out Blue Jays centerfielder Dalton Varsho to end the inning.

Hill got Varsho swinging on a nasty sweeper, prompting the fans at Fenway to give him a big cheer as he walked off the mound.

Rich Hill is the only player to appear in at least 1 MLB game in each of the last 20 seasons (2005-24).



Hill went back out for the eighth inning, and got Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Spencer Horwitz to ground out before he struck out Addison Barger (who is half of Hill's age) on another sweeper. Hill threw only 11 of his 20 pitches for strikes and his pitches ranged from the low-70s to mid-80s on the radar gun, but he got the job done.

Unfortunately the Red Sox offense couldn't get anything done, as the team mustered just two hits in a 2-0 loss to Toronto. But Hill fought back some emotions as he discusses his 2024 debut following the game.

"It's pretty special,'' Hill said of the 20-year milestone. "To get here and play at this level is everybody's dream. I love the game. It's been good to me and good to my family."

This is Hill's fourth stint with the Red Sox over his 20-year career, which has seen the southpaw wear 12 other MLB uniforms. As for his secret to longevity, he said it's simple.

"I think just effort and work. Everybody asks, 'What's the secret?' It's work," said Hill. "Just keep putting in the days, one drop in the bucket every day."

The Red Sox have been desperate for reliable arms for most of the second half of the season, a need that was exacerbated when deadline acquisition James Paxton was lost to a torn calf. That led the team to sign Hill, who made one appearance for the Worcester Red Sox in Triple-A before returning to the big leagues.

Boston manager Alex Cora, who is only four years older than Hill, said that the veteran's addition to the team is not just a sideshow.

"He's not here just to hang out. He's here to contribute," said Cora. "For people that think this is for a guy just to play 20 years straight in the big leagues, no. We believe he can get people out.

"We'll use him every way, two innings or open or get lefties out -- all of the above," added Cora. "He's ready to do that."