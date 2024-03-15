Supervisor charged with stealing and selling millions in precious metals from Rhode Island facility

BOSTON - A manufacturing supervisor for a luxury jewelry company was charged with stealing and selling millions of dollars' worth of gold, silver and platinum over more than three years.

Benjamin Preacher, 54, of North Attleboro, was charged with one count of engaging in unlawful monetary transactions in federal court.

Court documents said Preacher, who worked as a supervisor at a manufacturing facility in Rhode Island, stole precious metals from the facility and sold them at businesses throughout Massachusetts.

Precious metals and scrap seized by investigators U.S. Attorney

Between March 2020 and March 2023, Preacher allegedly sold the precious metals to a dealer in Canton with the sales totaling more than $1 million. He also allegedly sold more than $177,000 in precious metals to another dealer in West Bridgewater between May 2023 and November 2023.

Earlier this month, Preacher was allegedly seen on company security cameras stealing a piece of white gold that's valued at about $2,200. He was allegedly seen on the video putting the piece of white gold in his pocket.

Court documents said precious metals in scrap form were seized during a search of Preacher's home on Thursday.